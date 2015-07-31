Temporary Bridge In Lusk Opens
A temporary bridge opened Thursday on U.S. Highway 85 in Lusk to span the Union Pacific Railroad, according to a news release from the Wyoming Department of Transportation.
The previous bridge was washed out during flooding in early June.
The temporary bridge will allow one lane of traffic in either direction to cross at the same time. The lanes are 12-feet wide. The speed limit is 20 mph.
The bridge can accommodate legal loads only. Those with oversize or permitted overweight loads must continue to use Wyoming Highway 270 at Manville to access U.S. Highway 85 north and south of Lusk.
There are no pedestrian crossings over the bridge.
WYDOT crews began work on the nearly 200 feet of Acrow bridge on July 9.
The bridge is among the recovery projects after the flooding that resulted in disaster declarations and subsequent funding for four counties. The federal program provides 75 percent of funding, while the remaining 25 percent of costs must be covered by the state and local agencies.
Federal funding will be available for communities in four Wyoming counties to repair roads and bridges damaged by storms and flooding earlier this year.
Areas near Lusk in Niobrara County were severely affected by flooding. Besides the bridge, U.S. Highway 18/20 and other roadways sustained major damage.