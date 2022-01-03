The Best Socks To Keep Your Feet Warm During A Wyoming Winter

Pretty good chance you got socks for Christmas, you better hope they're the right socks to keep your feet in good shape during the winter months. When I chatted with Santa Claus about what I wanted for Christmas, the first thing out of my mouth was 'Warm Socks".

If you're an avid hunter or fisherman, you know wool socks are your friend and if something has a 'wicking feature' it's a great feature to have for your safety and health out in the field.

Keeping your feet warm and dry is one of the most important parts of being out in the winter weather, either having fun or working. If you're feet aren't warm and dry, you're miserable and you're at risk for other health issues.

If you wear socks (like cotton socks) that don't draw moisture from your feet and your feet start sweating, that could cause major issues to develop if you're not careful. Foot specialists say having cold feet can cause problems with your immune system.

Over the course of time, cold weather has affected the U.S. Military and they've developed some of the best cold weather gear available on the market. Having wet feet and out in cold weather hiking, playing in the snow or working can lead to something called "Trench Foot". Which according to the Army:

Symptoms of trench foot include a tingling or itching sensation, pain, swelling, cold and blotchy skin, numbness, and a prickling or heavy feeling in the foot.

'Life Is A Special Operation' is a website created by a former U.S. Army Green Beret that uses his special forces experience to help others. One of the videos I found very beneficial is on how to choose the best socks for every situation. He even breaks down why you need to choose certain fabrics.

Take a look at the video created by Life Is A Special Operation to get a better understanding of why to choose the proper socks for your situation.

