The McRib Is Back at Casper McDonald’s, But Is This the Last Time?

You know the year is coming close to an end when McDonald's brings back the McRib, but this year, they're saying it might be the last.

The official McDonald's Twitter account teased the return of the McRib coming back on Halloween 2022, but the Casper locations actually had it few days before.

Get our free mobile app

According to the official McDonald's website, they've stated:

The McRib is back to say bye. Savor every tangy bite like it’s your last because it just might be. This is the McRib Farewell Tour, so order yours before it’s gone, in the app for delivery or pickup by 11/20/22

Does this mean Mickey D's will be adding some new specialty sandwich in the near future to take it's place or will it truly be gone for good, much like the Arch Deluxe, the McDLT (which was a personal favorite of mine), and the Big ‘N Tasty.

What's so special about the McRib anyway? What is it really? The website states:

It starts with seasoned boneless pork dipped in a tangy BBQ sauce, topped with slivered onions and dill pickles, all served on a toasted homestyle bun. When everything combines you have BBQ pork sandwich perfection.

Some love it, while others hate it. The McRib has been the butt of jokes on numerous animated sitcoms (like The Simpsons and The Boondocks), but there is no denying its popularity.

Whether it's gone for good remains to be seen, but it is here in Casper... for now.

Top 23 Best Places to Get a Hamburger in Casper