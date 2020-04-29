The Phased Approach To Reopening Yellowstone

When will Yellowstone reopen? Park officials say they are working on a phased-in approach.

Phase 1 would include an opening of the roads, trails, clinics, gas stations and some food service. But that might be limited to how many people can be on them at a time.

Phase 2, would be some limited cabin accommodations, takeout food service and campgrounds and the back-country.

Park officials are discussing ways to encourage people from gathering together closer than 6 feet.

About those park outhouses - how would those be kept clean with so many people using them? Well, the park services said they have purchased a system which would let them basically fog an outhouse in seconds, killing any germs.

In case you didn't know, park employees have been sleeping in dorms. They are working on ways to separate them.

A lot needs to be done. So much so, that if Yellowstone is to reopen this year, it will have to be be limited.