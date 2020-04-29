Watch: Gorgeous Video Of Wyoming Wild Horses At Sunrise

Like many of us, Green River resident Jake Flores has been trying to find new ways to remain active during quarantine time.

As a Physical Therapy student, Jake knows the importance of getting up and moving.

With gyms being closed, he decided to take advantage of the nice weather that has finally arrived and began taking long bike rides out in the beauty of Wyoming's prairies.

Jake decided to hit the dirt road before work earlier this week, and came across a herd of Wild Horses.

It doesn't get more gorgeous than a herd of wild horses hanging out with a brilliant Wyoming sunrise behind them.

When I reached out to Jake to ask him about the video he took the time to send me some pictures he took at the same time.

Check them out, and remember, while there are so many hard things that come with this CLOVID-19 pandemic, outside isn't closed.

Don't you just love those Wyoming views?

We are truly blessed to live here.