The Top Baby Names in Wyoming for the Past Year

In case you've been keeping tabs on the most popular baby names for the past few years, they haven't really changed all too much. But for those expecting or looking to expand their family, the Social Security Administration has released its list of the most popular baby names of the past year.

In Wyoming, the most popular baby names for the past year were relatively similar to those throughout the rest of the country.

For boys names in Wyoming, the top ten were as such:

Liam Oliver Henry Asher William Theodore Ryker Carter Elijah James

For girls names, here are the top ten in Wyoming.

Charlotte Olivia Harper Emma Willow Amelia Isabella Evelyn Ella Sophia

Several from both of the top ten were relatively near the same as the top ten nationally or at least close to it. Perhaps the most bizarre name for boys was 'Legend' ranking at 100 on the list. For girls, the most odd name was probably Hattie ranked at 97.

It turns out a few people decided to name their kids after me with Jax coming in ranked 98 on the top 100 for boys. And Jaxon was at 55. I know your heart was in the right place. Thanks for that!

If you're expecting, the full list can be found here. Or you can just be original and make up something really awesome that nobody's heard of. Also, don't name your daughter Karen, just don't. She'll have it rough.