Wyoming’s Top Baby Names for the Past Year

It goes without saying that 2020 was one of the most bizarre we will experience in our lifetime. However, it doesn't seem as if it had any effect on what the top baby names were in Wyoming throughout the past year.

Given the challenges the past year provided everything with, it is actually kind of refreshing to know that there weren't names like 'Covid', 'Corona', 'Zoom', or 'Charmin' turning up as popular names. As crazy as that sounds, let's be honest, we've seen some weird stuff throughout the past year.

The Wyoming Department of Health has released a list of the most popular names for boys and girls in 2020.

For girls in Wyoming, the most popular names in 2020 are as follows:

Amelia Olivia Harper Paisley Ella

For Wyoming boys, the most popular names in 2020 were somewhat similar to the previous year:

Liam Oliver Wyatt Logan Jackson

Of the top five for girls, only Olivia and Harper were mainstays in the top five from 2019. Amelia rose from the sixth spot on the previous year's list to number one while Ella jumped from nine to five. Paisley didn't even make the top ten in 2019.

As for the boys, Liam and Oliver remained as the top two from the previous year while Wyatt, Logan, and Jackson didn't even make the top ten in 2019.

Of course, the spelling for Jackson could have always went different like, 'Jaxson'. I mean, 'Jax' for short is a pretty cool name, but that's a personal preference.

As for the number of births throughout the past year, there was a decline from 2019 when 6,567 babies were born. In 2020, the number of births was down to 6,127. So much for that Covid baby boom. Of course, part of that will also depend on what 2021 numbers look like a year from now as well so there's a chance I could've spoke too soon.

In any event, if you're expecting and need baby name ideas to follow the Wyoming trends, there you go. But if you want to be original and you have a boy, Jax is still a really cool name.