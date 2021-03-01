‘The UnXplained’ Claims to Have Evidence of Bigfoot in Wyoming

There have long been stories and reported sightings of the creature often called Bigfoot, but also known as a Sasquatch, especially in the northern most areas of the country. A new episode of the HISTORY (formerly "The History Channel") television series, The UnXplained, hosted by William Shatner, claims to have uncovered evidence of the humanoid creature right here in the Cowboy State.

In the latest episode, which recently aired last Friday (February 26th, 2021), they dive into events that took place back in 1972 at the Wind River Mountains here in Wyoming. The episode revolves around former field biologist, John Mionczynsk, his firsthand encounter and his investigation in the series of events that took place around the same time.

The full episode is available to stream by clicking here.

Get our free mobile app

The UnXplained is a one-hour, non-fiction series that explores the world’s most fascinating, strange and inexplicable mysteries. In addition to being the host, William Shatner also serves as the show's executive producer.

Whether you're a skeptic or a hardcore believer, you will be at the very least intrigued by this episode.