The Void Hosting Family-Friendly 2022 ‘Parade Day After Party’

There is something new happening in Downtown Casper after Parade Day 2022.

On Tuesday, June, 12th, 2022, The Void is hosting a post-parade, kid-friendly bash! Just head on down to The Void, located at 128 East 2nd Street, after the parade, where they'll have a featured "3.07 menu" (307, get it?), including special non-alcoholic drinks. Join all the fun with yard games and live music. There will also be a T-shirt giveaway every ten minutes.

The official The Void Facebook page posted flyers along with a caption that read:

Get ready for a new family friendly parade day tradition this July 12th as The Void hosts the First Townsquare Parade Day Bash! Join 104.7 KISS-FM's DJ Nyke together with My Country 95.5's Drew and Prairie Wife as they take over The Void and host the Biggest Parade Day Bash Casper has ever seen. With multiple DJ stages, giveaways, and a sweet treats available by AbbyRose Culinary Services, LLC you're sure to have a great time!

#paradeday #Casper #casper #mycountry #1047kissfm #1047kiss

Get our free mobile app

Come out and enjoy the events, giveaways and fun for all ages!

20 Ideas To Bring With You To A Cookout Are Always A Hit If you need help thinking of things to take to a cookout or get together, these items are usually things you're not going to have to take home with you.