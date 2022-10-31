The Void was popping off on Saturday night as hundreds of princesses and princes packed the place full!

The lines were long, the laughs were loud and there was an abundance of magic in the air.

Get our free mobile app

Faith Conway, owner of Dream Upon a Princess LLC, transformed the space into an ethereal experience for young and old.

"When you wish upon a star

Makes no difference who you are

Anything your heart desires

Will come to you"

READ MORE: Dream Upon a Princesss Invites you...

"It's the same event, but I split it up because some kids are afraid of the villians," Conway earlier told K2Radio News. As planned, it was "not so scary" and there were fun games and treats galore.

Read MORE: "A Cinderella Story: Dream Upon a Princess Brings..."

"When you wish upon a star

As dreamers do

Like a bolt out of the blue

Fate steps in and sees you through

When you wish upon a star

Your dreams come true"

See some of the photos from the awesome night below!

Princess Spooktacular & The Villains Party