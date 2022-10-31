Princess Spooktacular and the Villians Party Jam-Packed with Costumed Kids
The Void was popping off on Saturday night as hundreds of princesses and princes packed the place full!
The lines were long, the laughs were loud and there was an abundance of magic in the air.
Faith Conway, owner of Dream Upon a Princess LLC, transformed the space into an ethereal experience for young and old.
"When you wish upon a star
Makes no difference who you are
Anything your heart desires
Will come to you"
"It's the same event, but I split it up because some kids are afraid of the villians," Conway earlier told K2Radio News. As planned, it was "not so scary" and there were fun games and treats galore.
See some of the photos from the awesome night below!