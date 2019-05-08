This Is the Most Stressed City In Wyoming

While reading the internet left to right we came across this article that lists the most stressed city in every state.

To calculate which city was the most stressed the folks at Zippia.com looked at several factors.

Unemployment

Hours Worked

Commute Times

Population Density

Home Price to Income Ratio

Percent of Uninsured Population

The higher a city rated in these categories the more stress their citizens experienced.

In Wyoming, the most stressed town is...(insert drumroll here)...Jackson Hole!

Credit: Zippia.com

Honestly, this didn't surprise me a bit.

For all of its lovely views and thriving tourism industry, we all know that the cost of living in Jackson IS outrageously expensive. I've heard many stories of groups of people squeezing into tiny apartments and sleeping in shifts based on their work schedules.

Also, most of the jobs in Jackson that are a result of the aforementioned flourishing tourism industry (waitressing, retail worker, ski instructor, hotel related careers etc.) result in long hours and wouldn't generally include insurance.

Good news though, the unemployment rate in Jackson Hole is 3.0% which is less than the current rate for the entire US of 3.6%...Maybe because everyone has to work three jobs to afford a place to live?