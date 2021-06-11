This Is Where Casper, Wyoming Goes To Cool Off In The Summer

Summer is here, and in Wyoming, we know that means high temperatures and moisture-sucking hot winds.

Even the toughest Wyomingite can feel like the heat is too much when it has been in the 100's for more than two days in a row.

While we are blessed to have many pools available to us in both Casper and Douglas, locals know that there are lots of other unique places to visit to beat the heat.

Here are a few of our favorites.

Here's Where Casper, Wyoming Goes To Cool Off In The Summer While Wyoming is most often associated with year-round snow those of us that live here know that our Summers can get pretty hot. With temperatures during the day reaching the high 90's and low 100's everyone has their favorite local place to go to cool off. Here are a few of our favorites.

I'm sure we probably missed a few places that you like to visit.

If so, why don't you let us know through the chat feature in the My Country Mobile App?

Get our free mobile app