Visit Casper Showcases Just How Awesome Our Summers Are

If our crazy, unpredictable spring temperatures have made you forget how awesome Oil City summers truly are, Visit Casper has the ultimate reminder.

In a recent video (May 4th, 2021), posted to the official Visit Casper Instagram account, a few of things we love about the summer months are showcased. They captioned the video:

Summertime dreamin in Casper, Wyoming. Come play with us ☀️🏔 #visitcasper #thatswy

Get our free mobile app

The video is even more awesome with the featured song. A unique jazz/techno mix of the hit song Trampoline by the group Shaed is the ultimate soundtrack for a Casper summer.

Whether you're a fan of swimming, kayaking, mountain biking, mountain climbing, hiking, horseback riding, hanging out downtown or just generally enjoying the great outdoors, you're sure to find some fun ways to pass the summer days. If you ever need ideas, let this video be your reminder.