This Is Wyoming’s Perfect Kid-Friendly, Spooky Halloween Movie

Our favorite is actually very friendly.

Halloween is nearly here. Many of us will be partaking in our favorite, albeit altered, traditions. We've also been enjoying many of our favorite activities during the spooky season, like watching our top scary movies.

Except me.

I'll be honest with you, scary movies are not my thing. I enjoy some thrill and action, but anything gory or frightening will give me nightmares for days. So don't mind me, but I will be enjoying the movies that are made for kids. Give me all of the Hotel Transylvania, Ghostbusters, Hocus Pocus, and more.

Recently, we dug up a map of the Most Popular Kid-Friendly Scary Movie in Each State, published by MentalFloss. They included movies like Nightmare Before Christmas, Coraline, Halloween Town, and more, in addition to the movies I mentioned above. There are a lot of great movies on this map however, which movie is most popular in our state?

Wyoming's top kid-friendly Halloween movies is Casper.

I know. It's fitting since Casper, Wyoming is a real place. However, we love the friendly ghost version of the same name. Casper is a classic Halloween film and as far as I remember (since the last time I watched it, I was a kid) it's enjoyable and not scary. Did you enjoy it? Is it one of your favorites? It seems strange that this one beat out Hocus Pocus, which I believe has surged in popularity again recently.

Oddly enough, we are the only state that loves this movie.