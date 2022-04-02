This Log Cabin Tucked into Wyoming Bighorns Has Bears & Big Cats

If you've ever daydreamed about escaping into the Wyoming Bighorns, I have found an option for you. It's a log cabin that has incredible deck views and the occasional bear and big cat visitor.

This Bighorn Hideaway on Airbnb is epic. It's hosted by Eric who describes it like this:

Mountains higher than Yellowstone, wildlife that's really wild, exciting history, and no crowds! The Bighorn Region is a vacation destination for the discriminating visitor, and this rustic cabin with a huge new deck and a treehouse view on the eastern face of the Bighorns is filled with charm and located near Sheridan, Wyoming.

He's not wrong. The pictures back up what he describes.

Pics of Cabin Tucked into Wyoming Bighorns Has Bears & Big Cats

The good news is this Bighorn log cabin can host up to 10 guests at a cost of $325 per night as of this writing. It's no secret that the Bighorns are one of the most beautiful mountain ranges in America. The thought of spending a few days up there is drool-worthy.

You can check out the full listing on Airbnb for more pics, details and updates.

