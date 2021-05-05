This Mama Bear Is Every Mother Trying To Relax In The Bath

As a mother with five children, who spent 11 years as a stay at home mom, I had severe empathy for this mama bear.

All she wants to do is have a quick soak in the tub.

Maybe find some zen and breathe and relax for a minute.

But, her 4 cubs just won't let her relax.

I laughed out loud as she popped her head up and looked at the cubs with concern, having heard something that concerned her.

It made me recall the hundreds of times I've poked my head out of the shower and hollered at my kids with shampoo dripping down my face.

I love that at the end of the video as the mama bear begrudgingly leaves the pool, she has one cub that doesn't follow and she has to come back.

That is SO much my life when I go anywhere with all of my children.

As she finally gathers them up and heads for the forest, I swear she's doing a headcount.

Wasn't this amazing?

It never ceases to amaze me how similar moms are to each other, even when the mom is a bear.

And let's not forget how cute those little cubs are.