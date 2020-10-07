This Video Proves Why It’s Not A Good Idea To Prank Your Wife

This right here is a prime example of why you shouldn't attempt to recreate everything you see on the internet.

A new video craze is going viral of wearing your clothes on backwards and scaring your roommates, wives, children and significant others by standing in the doorway of an open refrigerator and then waiting until the perfect moment to scare them. It's the Halloween season, so it seems fitting. While the prank is funny, when executed correctly, it can easily backfire... catastrophically!

The video above shows how hilarious the prank can be done right, but it also shows the painful way the tide can turn.

My mother used to warn me about "monkey-see-monkey-do". Just because a video is viral, doesn't necessarily mean you should try it. We sure hope the second guy learned his lesson.