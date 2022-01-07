Kobe Bryant’s Widow Enjoys Family Time In Jackson, Wyoming
It should come as no surprise, because famous people seem to end up there a lot, but Vanessa Bryant, the widow of legendary NBA player, Kobe Bryant, shared photos and video of her recent family trip to Jackson, Wyoming.
Vanessa posted several videos and pics of her and daughters, Natalia, Bianka, and Capri, enjoying the snow and getting their collective skiing on, even enduring the negative degree temperatures the last few days in Jackson Hole to her official Instagram account.
*Click here to enter Vanessa Bryant's official Instagram Page.*
She captioned one of the videos:
When it’s -12° and she’s like,” Snow…. No…. Cold” and I’m trying to get her to love it. It’s an L for mom dukes. ❄️❄️❄️❄️ #CaliGirls 🌴
The world lost Kobe and his 13-year old daughter, Gigi (Gianna Maria Onore Bryant), on January 20th, 2020, in tragic helicopter crash that also claimed the life of the pilot and six of the Bryant family's close friends.
Kobe, know as the Black Mamba, played his entire 20 year, NBA basketball career with the Los Angeles Lakers. His is accolades include:
- 5 NBA championships
- 18-time All-Star
- 15-time member of the All-NBA Team
- 12-time member of the All-Defensive Team
- 2008 NBA Most Valuable Player (MVP)
- 2-time NBA Finals MVP
- led the NBA in scoring twice
- 4th in league all-time regular season and postseason scoring
Bryant was highly regarded as one of the all time greatest to have ever played the game and often compared or ranked with Michael Jordan.