This Wyoming Airbnb is 7300 Feet Up in the Clouds West of Laramie

I found a Wyoming Airbnb that is almost the definition of "dreamy". When I say it's up in the clouds west of Laramie, I mean that quite literally as pictures prove.

This is the Lazy Heart Z Ranch Airbnb which is not that far from Cheyenne and Laramie. It's hosted by Deborah and the room amazingly rents for just $42 a night. Crazy low cost for views like this. Breathtaking only begins to describe it. If a picture is worth a thousand words, here are 9,000 words.

Wyoming Airbnb 7300 Feet Up in the Clouds West of Laramie

Here's a small snippet of how Deborah describes this place:

Our place is good for couples, solo adventurers, business travelers, hunters, and outdoor enthusiasts. Altitude is at 7300 feet, no ac necessary but rooms have ceiling fans. If you aren't used to the altitude it is important to drink LOTS of water. Close by to Snowy Range, Medicine Bow National Forest, rock climbing, hiking, meandering, enjoying Cheyenne Frontier Days and everything the legend of Cheyenne has to offer; without being right downtown

Without looking at the price on the listing, I would have guessed this would easily be a couple hundred bucks. $42 is crazy affordable for this kind of experience.

I'm not sure what availability is possible, but I'd guess reservations go quick. You can check out the full Airbnb listing for more pictures, details, updates and availability.

