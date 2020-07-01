This Wyoming Cocktail is a Classic With a Twist

Just in time for the weekend, Sports Illustrated’s Swimsuit team posted a recap of their visit to Wyoming last October including their stop at Brush Creek Ranch in Saratoga. A day at the Firewater Public House introduced the group to a special Wyoming cocktail: the Wyoming Rattlesnake.

Starting with a basic 1930s whiskey sour recipe, Firewater added a Wyoming twist - Absinthe. A whiskey sour is easy enough but throw in some absinthe and this little experiment is no longer for the weak.

Firewater Public House goes the extra mile though and in true Wyomingite fashion, aims to support local producers as much as possible by commissioning the Wyoming rye whiskey from Single Track Spirits, which they deem “full of spice and perfect for a sour”.

Below is a quick how-to for whiskey sours, although a separate, far more extensive video details making the Rattlesnake as well:

For one Rattlesnake cocktail, the recipe has been shared as follows:

¼ oz. Absinthe

2 oz Single Track Rye whiskey

¾ oz fresh lemon juice

¾ oz simple syrup

1 egg white*

Wash a coupe glass with the Absinthe and combine all other ingredients with ice in a cocktail shaker, then swirl until cold (personal tip: shaking increases the amount of ice water that will dilute your drink. To limit watering down the cocktail, gently swirl or stir instead). Strain out ice and then shake the drink until frothy and pour into the rinsed coupe glass. Garnish with lemon if desired and serve.

The Wyoming Rattlesnake might be an intense start to the weekend, but I’d bet it’s worth trying at least once. Not a whiskey sour fan (or not into the idea of Absinthe)? How about a couple other drink options such as the Brown & Gold Derby, featuring whiskey, grapefruit juice and lime juice, with simple syrup, or the Wyoming Hot Pot, a twist on a champagne cocktail with Prosecco or sparkling wine, whiskey, bitters, simple syrup, and homemade habanero cherries.

Looking to keep your drinking as local as possible? Here’s a brief list of Wyoming distilleries to get your libations flowing:

Remember to always drink responsibly and designate a sober driver if not at home. Reach out to Safe Ride of Natrona County and Laramie, Uber, or friends and family. Have a good time - and a safe one too.

*Note: consuming raw undercooked eggs may increase your risk of food-borne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions. Pasteurized egg whites may be substituted.