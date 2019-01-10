Thousands Sign Petition To Merge South and North Dakota

Maybe it's a joke, but it's still a pretty amusing one. Thousands of users of Change.org recently signed a petition to merge the two midwestern states into one mega-state, aptly named "MegaKota."

"I think it'd be pretty cool to have a state called MegaKota. Plus we can let Puerto Rico be a state and not have to change the flag," says the petition creator, Dillon Stewart. The petition was addressed directly to President Donald Trump, as part of the change.org mission statement that allows any petitions getting enough signatures to get official responses from the White House.

"How can be called the United States if some of our states are divided in half?" said another signer of the petition. In the comment section, one individual said: "Why stop there? Let's merge Wyoming and Montana and let D.C. into the states." #MegaKota is trending currently, and as of writing this article, the petition has nearly 9,000 signatures out of its 10,000 signature goal. Will you sign? Should there be a "MegaKota?"