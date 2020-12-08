Mechanic Shares Video of a Rabbit He Found Trapped in a Car

I have no doubt this will inspire stories from mechanics who have seen worse, but there's a new video showing one who discovered a rabbit trapped in a chassis.

This mechanic works at a shop in North Dakota. Watch the underbelly of the car as you'll soon see some small eyes peering out at you.

I've always considered myself a car person, but it's obvious I'm not as smart as I think about wheels. After doing some digging, I've learned that this happens all the time. The Animal Rescue Site shared a story of another rabbit that was saved from a vehicle chassis. A couple of years ago, ABC reported about a miracle kitten that was saved from a car undercarriage in Kentucky. That little kitty reportedly traveled 30 miles inside that car chassis. A similar thing happened to a cat near San Francisco a few years ago.

Fortunately all of these animals survived their entrapments. It's made me a bit paranoid as our Casper neighborhood has more rabbits than people.