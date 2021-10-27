Tim Tebow’s Wife Chronicles More of Their Wyoming Adventure

Tim Tebow is proof that there is much more to life than just fame and fortune. The former Denver Broncos starting quarterback is definitely keeping busy, along with his beautiful wife, Demi-Leigh, who is model and beauty pageant winner. She was crowned Miss South Africa 2017 and also the same year, was crowned Miss Universe 2017.

Last week (Monday, October 18th, 2021), Demi-Leigh posted a video and a few pictures of her and her hubby's trip to Jackson, Wyoming, were she tried bison meat for the first time and also purchased her first pair of cowboy boots.

Although she's no back in her home country of South Africa, this Monday, (October, 25th, 2021), she shared even more photos and video of their Wyoming vacation. Along with the pics of their friends (and family?), the beautiful outdoor scenery and of course, the showing off of the new boots, she captioned her Instagram post:

Currently in SA but before bombarding you with content from here (because I will ), I just had to share some more of the beauty of God’s creation with you that Tim and I got to experience for a few days in Jackson Hole, WY last week with some pretty special people. It’s hard not to be in absolute awe of His mightiness!!! Swipe to see incredibly beautiful mountains, sunsets and for my cowboy boots’ first appearance

