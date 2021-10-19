Former Broncos’ Quarterback Tim Tebow & Wife Enjoying Jackson, Wyoming

Former Denver Broncos quarterback, Tim Tebow and his beautiful wife, Miss Universe 2017, Demi-Leigh Tebow, are enjoying all that the Cowboy State has to offer.

The South African model and beauty queen shared some stunning photos of her and her husband enjoying Jackson, Wyoming yesterday (October 18th, 2021).

Demi-Leigh posted five photos and video to her official Instagram account, along with a caption that read:

Definitely not in Florida anymore ❄️ But in all seriousness, I’m constantly in awe of God’s creation and grateful that I get to explore it with my guy ❤️ This South African girl got to try Bison for the first time and also got her first pair of cowboy boots - swipe to see #jacksonhole

The Tebows first began dating during Demi-Leigh's reign as Miss Universe 2017. Tim announced their engaged on January 10th, 2019. The couple were officially married in Demi-Leigh's home country of South Africa, during a 30-minute ceremony on Monday, January 20, 2020. Click here to see the Tebow's wedding photos.

Tim Tebow gained nationwide fam when he was Selected by the Broncos in the first round of the 2010 NFL Draft. He helped revitalize the team and became their primary starting quarterback during the 2011 season.

Other than football, Tebow also played minor league baseball for a time. He made his return to NFL in May 20, 2021, for the Jacksonville Jaguars, were he signed a 1-year contract as tight end for nearly one million dollars. He was released from the contract on August 17, 2021.

