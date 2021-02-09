Tom Holland Says ‘Spider-Man 3’ Won’t Include Other Spidey Cameos

Spider-Man actor Tom Holland has addressed the rumors that former Spider-Men Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield will have cameos in Spider-Man 3. In a profile for Esquire, Holland got candid about the possibility of these actors joining him on screen.

“No, no, they will not be appearing in this film,” Holland stated. “Unless they have hidden the most massive piece of information from me, which I think is too big of a secret for them to keep from me. But as of yet, no. It’ll be a continuation of the Spider-Man movies that we’ve been making.”

End of story, right? Not exactly. You see, Holland has a history of almost spoiling the high-profile movies he lands roles in. His eagerness can get the best of him, and because of this, he is often fed decoy information about the project. “They do it all the time. In [Endgame], Robert Downey Jr.’s funeral scene, for the longest time I was under the impression that it was a wedding,” Holland admitted. “I’m 100 percent sure that they’re still tricking me.”

This puts Holland's confident response to the rumor into question. While Holland may undoubtedly be telling the truth, there might be some information that he isn’t aware of. In other words, appearances by Maguire and Garfield aren’t completely ruled out yet. Then again, there is the possibility that Holland knows the full truth, and this rumor is unfounded. Or Holland could simply be playing with our heads.

Spider-Man 3 arrives in theaters on December 17, 2021.