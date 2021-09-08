Sorry to burst your bubble, MCU fans, but it looks like Andrew Garfield won't be in Spider-Man: No Way Home. At least, that's what he insists!

In a new cover story for Variety, Garfield denied involvement in the upcoming Marvel film, which is rumored to feature Sony's original cinematic Spider-Man (Tobey Maguire) alongside the latest version of the web-slinging superhero, played by Tom Holland.

Rumors and allegedly leaked, unconfirmed set photos that have been circulating social media purport that Garfield was spotted on the set of the upcoming third MCU Spidey flick.

When asked point-blank if he will be featured in the film, the reporter said that Garfield's face turned red and he laughed.

"I understand why people are freaking out about the concept of that because I’m a fan as well," Garfield admitted. "You can’t help but imagine scenes and moments of ‘Oh, my God, how f---ing cool would it be if they did that?’"

Despite Garfield agreeing that a moment between all three Spider-Man actors would be quite epic, he insists he's not part of the project.

"But it’s important for me to say on the record that this is not something I’m aware I am involved in," he stated. "But I know I’m not going to be able to say anything that will convince anyone that I don’t know what’s happening. No matter what I say, I’m f---ed. It’s either going to be really disappointing for people or it’s going to be really exciting."

Sony fired Garfield after his second film as Spider-Man, The Amazing Spider-Man 2, which premiered in 2014. In 2016, Disney and Sony rebooted the character with Holland in the role, as part of the MCU.

To his credit, Garfield only has pleasant memories about his time as the superhero and doesn't harbor any ill-will toward the circumstances regarding his exit.

"It was only beautiful," he said of his time in the franchise. "I got to meet Emma [Stone] and work with her and Sally Field. I had karma with Amy Pascal [Sony's former motion picture group chairman], who was a mother figure, and we would fight, but ultimately, we loved each other on a deep level. We tried to meet as much in the middle as we could in terms of why I wanted to do this role, and what her needs were as the head of the studio."