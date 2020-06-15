Wyoming's top Highway Patrol trooper issued a lengthy statement calling the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis a "horrific tragedy" in which he also assured Wyoming residents that they can expect better out of the state's highway patrol.

"As Wyoming residents, I would expect you to be looking to your highway patrol with confirmation that what happened in Minneapolis would not happen in our state," Wyoming Highway Patrol Colonel Kebin Haller wrote Friday. "Let me say, that what happened in Minneapolis is not at all a representation of your Wyoming Highway Patrol.

"Your troopers recognize that our behavior and actions define us and we are accountable to you. No one at WHP takes your trust and respect for granted."

Haller joins many law enforcement heads throughout the state and nation who have condemned the actions of the Minneapolis police officers involved in George Floyd's death.

In the video in late may, MPD Officer Derek Chavin is seen kneeling on Floyd's neck for nearly nine minutes as Floyd says he cannot breathe. Three other officers are seen looking on.

Chauvin and the other three officers have been fired. Chauvin is being charged with second- and third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. The other three officers are charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder.

On June 1, Casper Police Department Chief Keith McPheeters said he was disgusted by the actions of the officers involved in Floyd.

Read Col. Haller's full statement below: