Tourist Trips to Space Are Closer Than You Think

Your next vacation could be to space.

I'll be honest, when people started getting excited about living on Mars or traveling to space as a normal human being, I had to laugh. I thought none of you will ever live to see the day. Boy was I wrong.

Tourists could visit space as early as next year.

According to Business Insider, SpaceX has partnered with a company called Space Adventures to send a small number of tourists into space. The goal is to take four tourists into orbit on a five-day trip by the year 2021. Trip packages will be available to purchase through Space Adventures, who organized several tourism trips to the International Space Station in the early 2000s.

I'm willing to bet that only the financially blessed will be able to take these trips, at least for the time being. In fact, experts estimate spacefares are in the tens of millions of dollars at this point. Although, the ride doesn't seem to be a Kardashian-level of luxury. The Dragon spacecraft measures just 13-feet across. I'm not sure I would want to be in that close proximity with anyone for five days straight.

If you had the money, would you book a trip?