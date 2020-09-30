Traffic Accident Near Verda James School, Students, Staff Safe
First responders are working the scene of a traffic incident at Verda James Elementary School in Casper on Wednesday afternoon.
All students and staff members are safe as none were involved in the incident.
Emergency responders are on the scene, however, but school pick-up is occurring as it normally does.
The Natrona County School District advises the public to avoid the area unless you are picking up a student.
