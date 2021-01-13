Trump on Verge of Second Impeachment After Capitol Siege

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is on the verge of being impeached for a second time, with an afternoon vote expected in the House.

He faces a single charge, “incitement of insurrection," after telling a mob of loyalists to, as he put it, “fight like hell” against election results.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

The subsequent attack on the U.S. Capitol turned deadly and delayed finalizing Democrat Joe Biden's election victory.

Security is exceptionally tight at the Capitol, beefed up by armed National Guard troops, with secure perimeters set up and metal-detector screenings required for lawmakers entering the House chamber.

A small number of Republicans are supporting impeachment along with the Democrats.