BREAKING: Trump Becomes First President in US History to be Impeached Twice

President Donald Trump became the first president in United States history to be impeached twice, following a House vote of 231-197

The vote was largely along partisan lines with 221 Democrats voting for impeachment and 197 Republicans voting against. Ten Republicans joined Democrats in passing the resolution.

The U.S. Senate will decide whether to convict Trump. Should the Senate convict while Trump is still in office, Mike Pence would assume the presidency.

If he's convicted after he leaves office, Trump would not be able to run for president in 2024.

On Tuesday, Wyoming U.S. Representative Liz Cheney said she would vote to impeach Trump.

Wednesday's vote comes in the wake of deadly riots which were put into motion after months of Trump baselessly claiming that the resolution was stolen from him.

In making her announcement on Tuesday, Cheney said Trump "summoned the mob, assembled the mob and lit the flame of this attack."

"This insurrection caused injury, death and destruction in the most sacred space in our Republic," Cheney wrote adding, "Much more will become clear in the coming days and weeks, but what we know now is enough."

It's unclear how Wyoming's Senate delegation would vote, though Senator Cynthia Lummis joined Trump in his claims of voter irregularities and challenged the results in Pennsylvania.