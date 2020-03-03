Two Bighorn Sheep Showdown Causing a Montana Traffic Jam

You are more likely to encounter this type of traffic jam than the one caused by vehicles on a certain Montana highway as this new video share proves.

This happened on the Skalkaho Highway in the Sapphire Mountains near Hamilton.

Male bighorn sheep are fascinating. This ramming ritual is what determines which one is the dominant male in the group as Live Science says. The one thing they shared that I didn't know is these dudes also have epic eyesight and can survey other animals from as far as a mile away. You'd think that this constant ramming of heads would cause double vision, but no.

One other thing of note. Dangerous Roads considers Skalkaho Highway as one of America's loneliest roads. I guess that might be true unless you're a bighorn sheep. These two did not look lonely.