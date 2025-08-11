UFC’s Dana White Makes Huge Announcement for Wyoming Fight Fans

Yesterday (Sunday, August 10th, 2025), Dana White, CEO and president of Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), dropped a bomb on the MMA sports world.

White announced the details of a new 7-year partnership deal with CBS and Paramount. This deal has an average annual value of $1.1 billion.

In a recent X (formerly known as Twitter), post, he stated:

This historic deal with Paramount and CBS is incredible for UFC fans and our athletes. For the first time ever, fans in the US will have access to all UFC content without a Pay-Per-View model, making it more affordable and accessible to view the greatest fights on a massive platform. This deal puts UFC amongst the biggest sports in the world. The exposure provided by the Paramount and CBS networks under this new structure is a huge win for our athletes and anyone who watches and loves this sport.

This is huge news as both Wyoming and Colorado have major ties with the UFC. The first ever event (UFC 1: The Beginning), was held at the McNichols Sports Arena in Denver, Colorado, on November 12th, 1993, while "UFC 6: Clash of the Titians" was held at the then named Casper Events Center, back on July 14th, 1995.

Currently UFC events air on the Disney-owned ESPN, which offers tiered pricing for fans to view content across their live television offerings and streaming platform. This current partnerships runs until the end of 2025.

