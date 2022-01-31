Univ. of Wyoming Celebrates Yellowstone In New Art Exhibit

An exhibition of the history of Yellowstone National Park posters will be on display at the University of Wyoming’s Coe Library beginning Tuesday, February 1, and be on display through Friday, May 27.

“Wonderland Illustrated” will present posters and poster-style illustrations of the park spanning from the 1870s through 2022. The exhibition will be located on Level 3 of Coe Library in the hall outside of UW Libraries’ Emmett D. Chisum Special Collections.

The exhibition coincides with this year’s 150th anniversary of the creation of Yellowstone National Park.

UW Libraries also is collaborating with Montana State University (MSU) Library to host “Conversations on Collecting Yellowstone” June 5-8 at MSU. The conference will focus on collecting, preserving, and using materials that document the history of Yellowstone National Park.