Utah Man Dies in 2-Vehicle Crash Near Green River

A Utah man is dead after the vehicle he was driving crossed the centerline and collided head-on with oncoming traffic.

Ronald Gardner, 28, died despite wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, according to a report from the Wyoming Highway Patrol.

Speed and fatigue on Gardner's part -- including the possibility that he fell asleep at the wheel -- are listed as possible contributing factors.

Gardner had been driving a Chevrolet pickup truck southbound on Wyoming Highway 530 near Green River just before 3:45 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 18.

Near milepost 19, Gardner's pickup crossed the centerline in front of a northbound Peterbilt tractor-trailer. The Peterbilt was unable to avoid Gardner's pickup, and the two vehicles collided in an offset head-on crash.

The driver of the Peterbilt was not injured.

The road surface was dry in some places, with ice and frost in others, at the time. Weather was clear.