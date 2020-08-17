UW COVID-19 Cases Rise Before Start of School

Currently, there are 38 active cases of COVID-19 among University of Wyoming students and employees.

Of the cases, 2 involve students who are living in UW's residence halls. These students have been moved into isolation and the residences which they had resided in has been thoroughly sanitized.

The other 36 cases involve students and employees living off-campus, some in communities outside Laramie.

Regarding the pre-return Vault Health tests which were sent out to students prior to coming back to campus, there have been 30 new positive cases. The following information regards to these 30 cases.

Six are students self-isolating in other cities and states

Nine are students in Laramie in off-campus housing who’ve have not been on campus.

Six are UW employees, who are now isolating at home.

Four were “past positives” who have recovered.

Five are individuals the university is attempting to contact.

The total of UW-related COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began is 50, of which 12 have recovered.

In Albany County as a whole, 85 total cases have been reported as of Aug. 16.