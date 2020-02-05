Vanessa Bryant Shares Touching Tribute to Her Daughter Gianna

Vanessa Bryant shared a heartwarming tribute to her daughter Gianna "Gigi" Bryant.

Vanessa shared a photo on Wednesday (February 5) of what appears to be a memorial for Gianna at her middle school gymnasium. The picture showed Gianna's name in flowers with the No. 2, which was the number she wore on her Mamba Sports Academy basketball jersey.

"My Gianna. God I miss you," she wrote alongside the memorial photo. "I’ve been so lucky to have woken up to see your gorgeous face and amazing smile for 13 years. Wish it would’ve been until my last breath. Mommy loves you to the moon and back. Infinity plus 1." She added the hashtags #2 #Mambacita and #GigiBryant along with a heart emoji.

Gianna and her father Kobe Bryant tragically passed away on January 26 in a helicopter crash with Alyssa, Keri and John Altobelli, Sarah and Payton Chester, Christina Mauser and Ara Zobayan.

Vanessa has shared numerous posts on Instagram remembering her favorite moments with her husband and 13-year-old daughter.

See Vanessa's post, below.