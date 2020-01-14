Vehicle Drives Off of Lookout Point on Casper Mountain

One person was not seriously hurt when the vehicle they were driving went over the edge of Lookout Point on Casper Mountain Tuesday evening.

The driver, whose name was not released, was conscious and was assisted back up the hill by Casper Fire-EMS crews, according to public information officer Dane Andersen.

The individual was taken to Wyoming Medical Center following the crash.

The incident was reported at 6:34 p.m. Tuesday. The emergency response included fire crews, the Natrona County Sheriff's Office and the Wyoming Highway Patrol.

Further details were not released.