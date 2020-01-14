WYDOT: 100 Miles of I-80 in Wyoming to Remain Closed Overnight

The Wyoming Department of Transportation has closed roughly 100 miles of Interstate 80 in southern Wyoming due to winter weather and predicts that the closure will last into Wednesday morning.

The closure, in effect for all lanes of I-80 between Rawlins and Laramie, is expected to be lifted sometime between 7 a.m. and 9 a.m. Wednesday, according to WYDOT.

Also closed is US 30/287 between WY 34 and I-80 at Walcott Junction, with the same estimated reopening time.

For the latest road conditions, visit WyoRoad.info, call 511 or download the Wyoming 511 app.