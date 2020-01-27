[VIDEO] Another Reason Why Delivery Drivers Are The Best

I love coming across videos like this it makes my day and I'll admit I hard a hearty laugh after watching it.

Being a former FedEx driver myself I can relate to this dudes struggles when it comes to fighting the weather and trying to get people their packages on time. It can be a major pain in Casper because some of us live off in some pretty remote areas where city plows don't even bother going to.

It can make things quite difficult for those drivers to get their trucks up to your place and if they can't then their determination to walk it to your porch should be admired. My personal thanks to this fella for trying his damndest to get the job done.