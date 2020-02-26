[VIDEO] Baby Grizzly Hunts Herd Of Elk In Yellowstone

Never let anyone tell you that you can't do anything. Obviously, this baby grizzly lives his life that way. He saw a bunch of elk and decided that one would make a nice little snack. If he could catch one of course.

Although he doesn't get what he's after you have to admire his tenacity to get himself some grub. This video was taken in the Teton Mountain range so that explains the beautiful landscape.

Seriously one of the coolest things I've seen in a while. I adore this cute little grizzly in our home state.