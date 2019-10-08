{Video} Beautiful Mamma Bear Scouts Ahead While Looking Over Cubs

Though this video is short it is a very clear video of a Mamma bear and her cubs out in their environment and the mamma is showing off her agility by standing up and checking the route ahead.

Between the two cubs fighting in begining of the video and how massive the mamma bear is.

Now I know that they all look cute and adorable. Heck, almost cuddly at times. That does NOT mean that they are safe to pet or safe to go up to! I mean just look at the claws on that bear? Those things are probably sharp enough to butcher some meat.

Oh, wait. That's EXACTLY what they are used for. Enjoy the video but don't show it to your out of town friends and then have them become one of those silly tourons.