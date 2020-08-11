[VIDEO] Man Hanging Off of Truck on Interstate 25 in Denver

The footage captured of a man hanging off of the back of a large box truck traveling on Interstate 25 on Friday has gone viral.

The incident was caught on video by an Aurora man named David Meyer who said this was the craziest moment he has seen on his travels on the Colorado interstate.

The box truck was traveling at around 70 mph heading northbound on Interstate 25 near the Orchard exit. Colorado State Trooper, Josh Lewis, states that the stunt from the man was not only dangerous for himself but everyone that was around the truck at the time.

The truck did get off of the interstate and eventually stop when another driver alerted the trucker to the man hanging off of the back of their truck.

