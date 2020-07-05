[VIDEO] Man Punches Female Cricket Wireless Employees in Longmont

Things got heated at a Longmont Cricket Wireless last week causing a man to be arrested for assault.

A man was arrested on June 23 after a call of an assault at the Cricket Wireless store at 1834 Main St. in Longmont. According to KDVR, the store employees told them a customer was quoted a certain price, did not agree and got angry.

Surveillance video (below) shows him flying into a rage hitting the employees. Both employees were taken to the hospital for their injuries. The suspect was charged with second-degree burglary, third-degree assault and criminal mischief.

Source: KDVR