Casper's Solid Waste Facility -- also known as the landfill and the balefill -- will close at 2:30 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays starting Aug. 11 for the rest of the year, according to a prepared statement from the city's public services department.

Garbage collection services are not affected.

The facility reduced the hours as part of the city’s effort to trim costs due to anticipated lower revenues.

Last month, the Casper City Council approved a furlough plan requiring all city employees to take an average of 32 hours of unpaid leave hours by Dec, 31. The council also reduced overtime as part of the 2020-2021 fiscal year budget.

“The Solid Waste Facility will lose approximately 24 hours of employee labor per week,” Solid Waste Manager Cindie Langston said in the prepared statement.

The department looked at options for reduced labor hours and still complete the daily waste cover and litter pickup at the facility required by the Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality landfill permit, Langston said.

Closing early two days a week will allow staff to complete the permit work without using overtime, Langston said. “We tried to select the days that would be the least inconvenient for Casper residents."

The facility did not change its other residential summer weekday hours effective through Sept. 30:

Monday -- 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Tuesday -- 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Wednesday -- 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Thursday -- 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Friday -- 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Saturday -- 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The solid waste administrative office will be available by phone -- 235-8246 -- during its normal hours of 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

For more information, visit the Solid Waste Facility's website.

