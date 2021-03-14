The Casper Area Transportation Coalition (CATC) told city officials on Sunday evening that it will cancel The Bus and CATC services on Monday, according to a prepared statement from the city manager's office.

Earlier Sunday, city officials issued an emergency only travel notice, asking people to stay off the roads.

They announced that all city facilities will be closed on Monday and that garbage collection and municipal court hearings will be suspended.

They also said CATC and The Bus may experience delays.

That's changed now and there will be no CATC or The Bus service as the city digs out from the winter storm that has shut down virtually all state roads and Interstate 25.

The nonprofit Casper Area Transportation Coalition was formed in 1982 and provides a demand-response bus system called CATC -- the buses are cream-colored -- for the elderly, disabled, blind, deaf and others who do not have access to other transportation.

In 2005, the city created the fixed-route system called The Bus -- the white buses with the blue, red, green and yellow stripes. Its six routes serve Casper, Evansville and Mills.

