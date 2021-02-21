Casper Accepts Community Promotions Applications

The City of Casper is accepting applications for Community Promotions programs for the next two weeks, according to a news release from the city clerk's office.

“City Council will set aside funds to support non-profit programs and events that benefit the Casper community,” City Clerk Fleur Tremel said.

The program supports non-profit programs and events that provide a direct benefit to Casper residents and are held at city-owned facilities.

Funding is limited.

Applications are available at the city's website, and are due by noon Tuesday March 2.

Get our free mobile app

Major Newspaper Headlines From the Year You Were Born