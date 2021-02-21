Casper Accepts Community Promotions Applications

Tom Morton, Townsquare Media

The City of Casper is accepting applications for Community Promotions programs for the next two weeks, according to a news release from the city clerk's office.

“City Council will set aside funds to support non-profit programs and events that benefit the Casper community,” City Clerk Fleur Tremel said.

The program supports non-profit programs and events that provide a direct benefit to Casper residents and are held at city-owned facilities.

Funding is limited.

Applications are available at the city's website, and are due by noon Tuesday March 2.

