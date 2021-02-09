City of Casper Website is Back Up and Running

The City of Casper's website is working now.

The website was unavailable since Friday when an outage occurred.

The outage was caused by a vendor hosting hardware issue and it was not a cybersecurity issue.

The city’s email system, phone system, YouTube Channel, Cable Channel 192, Facebook page, and Casper 311 remained fully functional throughout the website outage.

The agenda for the City Council work session for 4:30 p.m. is posted on the website and the city’s Facebook page.

The work session can be viewed on Cable Channel 192 or the city’s YouTube Channel.

Additional information on council meetings, agendas and other city information can be found on the website.

