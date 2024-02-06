Casper Spectrum Customers: Service Outage Scheduled for Wednesday

Local Spectrum customers can expect an outage on multiple services this Wednesday (February 7th, 2024).

An email was sent to Casper Spectrum customers which stated:

Spectrum is planning service maintenance in your area. This upgrade will take place automatically, and there is no action required on your part. This maintenance is scheduled so we can continue to provide you quality service.

Spectrum Voice customers: Access to 911 will be briefly unavailable during this time window. Please ensure that you have other options such as a charged cell phone, available in an emergency.

Your services should return automatically once the maintenance is complete. If you have connectivity issues following this time window, try these simple troubleshooting solutions.

The outage is scheduled to take place sometime between 12:00 am and 6:00 am.

Services that will be interrupted include:

  • Television (cable)
  • Internet
  • Voice (telephone)

Spectrum also stated that the scheduled maintenance should only take approximately fifteen minutes.

