Spectrum Is Currently Reporting Cable TV Outages in Casper

Local Spectrum customers may be currently experiencing cable television service outages.

Some customers have received an email message that stated:

An outage is affecting TV service. We're working quickly and expect to restore your service by 6:00 PM MT on March 21. Last updated 1:58 PM MT on March 21.

At this time, there is no additional information.

In the past, Spectrum has offered to credit your account for outages lasting longer than four hours.

