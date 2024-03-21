Spectrum Is Currently Reporting Cable TV Outages in Casper

Local Spectrum customers may be currently experiencing cable television service outages.

Some customers have received an email message that stated:

An outage is affecting TV service. We're working quickly and expect to restore your service by 6:00 PM MT on March 21. Last updated 1:58 PM MT on March 21.

At this time, there is no additional information.

In the past, Spectrum has offered to credit your account for outages lasting longer than four hours.

Get our free mobile app

Downtown Casper at Night During a Power Outage Gallery Credit: DJ Nyke